Home / New Zealand

Auckland loves a winner and its football club is one – Editorial

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Auckland FC players celebrate winning the A-League Premier Plate. Photo / Photosport

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Auckland FC claimed the Premier’s Plate in their debut season.
  • Thousands celebrated at Mt Smart Stadium as they defeated Perth, securing a party atmosphere.
  • Manager Steve Corica and captain Hiroki Sakai have become local heroes, inspiring young fans.

Auckland FC are the toast of the town this week.

Thousands packed into Mt Smart stadium on Sunday evening for what was always going to be a party atmosphere.

The team, in just their debut season, had officially claimed the Premier’s Plate just before midnight on Saturday

