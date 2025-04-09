WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has signed an executive order against ticket scalping and reforming the live entertainment ticket industry. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump announced a 125% tariff on goods from China, effective immediately.

Tariffs against seventy-five other countries are paused for ninety days, with a 10% tariff.

Trump cited China’s “lack of respect” for world markets as the reason for the increase.

US President Donald Trump this morning announced he is raising tariffs on goods from China to 125%.

In a post on his favoured platform, Truth Social he said: “Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realise that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”

However, tariffs against other 75 countries, have now been paused for 90 days, replaced with a 10% tariff for that time.

More to come.