All the action as Auckland FC host the Central Coast Mariners at Go Media Stadium.

How Black Knights have adjusted to being perennial A-League’s pacesetters

Auckland FC is enjoying the view from the top – and wants to make sure it stays that way.

As the A-League men’s competition enters the final stretch, the Black Knights remain comfortable on the summit, in what has been a remarkable run. Ahead of today’s round 20 clash with the Central Coast Mariners (5pm), they are six points clear of Western United, with a game in hand on the Victorian team.

Auckland have set the pace for almost the entire season. They were top after the second week – thanks to the last-gasp 1-0 win over Sydney FC in late October – and apart from a three-week period in January – have been there ever since. It’s an unusual situation for a brand new club and can be hard to maintain, physically and mentally.

But there has been no sign of a dip, with last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle extending their current unbeaten run to eight matches, improving on the club mark of seven set from the start of the season. The key is the internal standards – which remain high – along with the competition for places.

“The pressure is not so high,” said captain Hiroki Sakai, when asked about being ahead of the pack for so long. “Because the coach and [assistant coach] Danny [Hay] pressure us a lot. Our team is also very competitive always. Of course we want to be champions but we are only focussed on each game.”

Corica had a similar view.

“I’d rather be there than anywhere else,” said Corica. “There’s always pressure, going into games, whether you are up the top or the bottom. We are in a good position but it is about maintaining that.”

After Sunday’s match, the team travel to Brisbane to face the lowly Roar, then host fifth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers in Auckland on April 5. Then follows a testing final month, with three matches on the road, all against big teams (Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory and Western United) along with the final home match against Perth (April 27). That itinerary makes the current cushion vitally important, along with banking wins at Mt Smart.

“We’ve definitely got to make the most of the home games,” agreed Corica.

Defender Dan Hall is in line to make a long-awaited return on Sunday, after a three-month absence with a broken ankle. It’s a vital boost, given his status as the best centre back in the squad and also timely, as Nando Pijnaker is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

Louis Verstraete is also out – after his red card against Newcastle – which Corica described as harsh.

“Obviously it looks pretty bad when you slow it down but everything does when you slow things down,” said Corica.

Fellow midfielders Cam Howieson and Felipe Gallegos are one booking away from a suspension, before the threshold is lifted to eight yellow cards from next week. Corica is looking for a stronger start this week – after a flat opening period in Newcastle, where the Jets were dominant for the first 20 minutes. The Mariners are in a hole – winless since mid-January – which has seen them slip to 10th on the ladder but there will be no complacency from Auckland.

“We know where they are,” said Corica. “But we have to play well; we have to win. They are going through a bit of a tough period but when they are wounded like that, they are dangerous and it is more about our attitude.”



