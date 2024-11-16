There’s been a lot written about Wood over the last 12 months and particularly since the start of the current English Premier League season, with his spectacular deeds for Nottingham Forest. It’s easy to focus on the goals, the clinical finishing and the predatory instincts but his leadership – particularly for this current All Whites group – is paramount.

The 32-year-old sets the standards – in training, in games, in camp. He’s personable and humble but also expects adherence. Look at Friday night. A rainy night at Waikato stadium is a million miles from Anfield, Stamford Bridge and other Premier League cathedrals but his mindset doesn’t really change. Wood worked hard to press defenders, tracked back when needed and was unselfish in his option-taking.

“When you see him working hard and pressing and leading from the front, I’m sure the players behind him go, ‘We’ll follow you’,” observed coach Darren Bazeley. “If you are going to work that hard for us, we will back that up.”

Wood also offers a template for his teammates off the pitch. After being substituted in the 75th minute, Wood walked straight towards the grandstand. He spent the rest of the match – and a good deal afterwards – mixing with fans, signing autographs and taking photos.

“That’s what we want to be back in New Zealand for, we want to connect with fans, with people and do as much as we can,” explained Wood.

He was content with the 8-1 victory – “a professional performance” – but always wants more. He knows the squad have greater mountains to scale, in their long-term goal to make a splash at the Fifa 2026 World Cup, once qualification is secured.

“You can see the group growing and getting better and better,” said Wood. “My challenge to them is to keep going and do the same, replicate it game after game.”

Chris Wood celebrates his second goal against Vanuatu. Photo / Photosport

Plenty of individuals are tracking well, even if the quality of the opposition needs to be considered, relative to other confederations. Matt Garbett was a livewire presence in midfield, opening the scoring with a bullet and playing a key hand in three other goals.

“That is the bar he has set for himself now,” said Wood. “He did fantastically well and he should get all the credit but he is setting a high bar and he needs to keep improving. He can go far in the game but he just needs to keep challenging himself.”

Tyler Bindon continues to catch the eye, with his maturity and poise. Still only 19, it was a special night for the Reading centre-back, with 30 family and friends in attendance, as he scored his first All Whites goal.

And Sarpreet Singh looked sharp and strong, in his first appearance since June, showing the unique value he brings to this team with his touch and ability to see a pass before everyone else, after coming on after 62 minutes.

“He showed enough to [indicate] he is over what he went through,” said Bazeley. “He is raring to go; some of his touches were at a very high level.”

With Bazeley using all five permitted substitutes, the bench made an impact, ensuring a strong finale. It was another reminder of the depth of this squad, with unprecedented competition for places.

“It’s becoming really challenging to pick the strongest team,” said Bazeley. “That’s a good position to be in.”

It’s also a situation that suits Wood, in his ongoing drive to get the best from his teammates and himself. Monday’s game against minnows Samoa (7.30pm, Mt Smart) has little riding on it – given the All Whites have sealed top spot in group B and progression to the semifinals next March in Wellington – but you wouldn’t know it.

“I want to see that exact same application that we showed [on Friday],” said Wood. “It’s all about the mindset and doing it right on the pitch; not being sloppy with it and putting our front foot forward. You have to play fast, quick and high-intensity football – it doesn’t matter who you come up against. The goal is to keep progressing. We need to see this window off nicely and then we can start aiming for March.”



