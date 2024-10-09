If Southee does join Williamson on the sidelines when the first test starts in Bengaluru on October 16, only Tom Latham and Devon Conway will count as survivors from the side who beat India in the 2021 WTC final.

Latham, along with coach Gary Stead, will now head the selection team making that decision.

“I’d expect Tim to play a test or two over there but that’ll be a decision for Tom and Gary at the time, depending on what conditions they face,” selector Sam Wells said.

“We saw India play three seamers in both their tests recently against Bangladesh, so there’s a potential of playing three seamers. Or even with two, Tim’s still an option. That’ll be up to captain and coach.”

Southee’s production – 12 wickets in his last eight tests – would suggest his place was under threat.

Will O’Rourke cemented his spot with eight wickets in the first test against Sri Lanka, the youngster then watching his teammates squander several chances in the second.

Matt Henry was unfortunate to not feature in either match in Galle, the veteran having been the Black Caps’ best bowler during the last home summer.

And Ben Sears is still waiting for a second outing after his explosive debut against Australia, though the three-test home series against England will better suit the 26-year-old.

While Wells confirmed the selectors had discussed Southee’s inclusion in the squad heading to India, he was adamant life remained in a bowler fast approaching his 36th birthday.

Tim Southee and Kane Williamson are now both former test skippers. Photo / Photosport

“We still back Tim,” Wells said. “The wickets haven’t been there, but I thought there was improvement in his bowling with a bit of bad luck [in Sri Lanka]. He showed some nice shape and movement with the new ball, particularly in that second test.

“When you’re playing two seamers, I think it was pretty unrealistic to expect Tim to play all six [subcontinent tests], irrelevant of his form with the ball. It certainly opens up Gary and Tom to pick the bowling lineup they like.”

There is greater certainty among the batters, with Will Young replacing Williamson at No 3 while Mark Chapman provides cover.

Young has primarily filled in at opener during his 16 tests, most recently against Australia last summer, playing in his preferred position only twice to begin his career.

“Three is Will’s natural batting spot and traditionally where he’s batted for the Stags,” Wells said. “We don’t think there’s a huge difference between opener and three but I think Will would probably tell you three’s his natural fit.”

Further down the order, Wells expected wicketkeeper Tom Blundell to retain his spot at No 6, despite the impressive efforts of No 7 Glenn Phillips being occasionally wasted while batting with the tail.

“I don’t know if it makes a huge difference – it’s something we’ve considered,” the selector said. “We quite like the combination of [Daryl] Mitchell and Blundell batting near each other, because it’s been a really successful pairing over a period of time, so to break them up would be something we’d be a little bit loathe to do.

“But it’s certainly something we’ve turned our mind to. Looking forward, Glenn’s probably in line to move up the order at some stage.”

Black Caps squad:

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell (1st test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd tests), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Black Caps schedule:

1st test: October 16-20, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

2nd test: October 24-28, MCA Stadium, Pune

3rd test: November 1-5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai