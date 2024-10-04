New Zealand put on a dominant display as they secured a convincing 58-run victory over India at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

It is New Zealand’s first win in 11 T20 internationals.

Skipper Sophie Devine played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 57 to guide the White Ferns to a formidable total of 161.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand got off to a strong start, with Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer adding 55 runs without any loss in the powerplay.

Despite the efforts of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, who created some chances in the field, the White Ferns continued to score at a brisk pace.