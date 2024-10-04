Advertisement
Updated

New Zealand secures 58-run victory over India in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
New Zealand put on a dominant display as they secured a convincing 58-run victory over India at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

It is New Zealand’s first win in 11 T20 internationals.

Skipper Sophie Devine played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 57 to guide the White Ferns to a formidable total of 161.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand got off to a strong start, with Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer adding 55 runs without any loss in the powerplay.

Despite the efforts of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, who created some chances in the field, the White Ferns continued to score at a brisk pace.

In their chase, India got off to a shaky start, losing Shafali Verma early.

Smriti Mandhana and Kaur also fell in the powerplay, as off-spinner Eden Carson claimed two wickets.

India’s middle order struggled to keep up with the rising run rate, as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Deepti Sharma top-scored with 13 runs, but her dismissal by Devine, who took a simple catch at mid-off to hand Lea Tahuhu her third wicket, further dented India’s hopes.

Rosemary Mair was the star with the ball for New Zealand, picking up four wickets.

Scores in brief

New Zealand 160 for four in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 57 not out, Georgia Plimmer 34; Renuka Singh Thakur 2/27)

India 102 all out in 19 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 15, Jemimah Rodrigues 13; Rosemary Mair 4/19, Lea Tahuhu 3/15)

Result: New Zealand won by 58 runs

