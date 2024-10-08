Amelia Kerr of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns have been handed another comprehensive defeat by Australia in their second outing at the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup.

Chasing 149 for victory, New Zealand were bowled out for 88 with four balls remaining for a 60-run defeat.

After opening the tournament with a 58-run win over India, New Zealand remain on two points with victories in their remaining games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan likely needed to confirm a semifinal spot.

Australia made 148 for eight with their top order doing most of the damage. Top three Beth Moody (40 off 32), Alyssa Healy (26 off 20) and Ellyse Perry (30 off 24) ensured a solid start. But Amelia Kerr (4-26) stemmed the flow of runs with regular wickets, helped by Brooke Halliday (2-16).

Kerr and Suzie Bates put on 47 for the second wicket which looked to give the White Ferns a chance at 54-1 at the midway mark before they lost nine wickets for 34 runs.