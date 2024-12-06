England earned an eight-wicket win in that match, a margin Tom Latham felt had flattered the opposition. Given an opportunity to personally narrow the gap, the skipper instead chopped on for 17.

Latham and Devon Conway couldn’t quiet proceedings after the tourists’ extravagant innings, adding another poor start in a year featuring many for the opening pair.

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell failed to manage double figures, while Brydon Carse twice outfoxed Kane Williamson – only the second a legitimate delivery – to eventually claim his key wicket.

The situation seemed gloomy for the hosts, but skies above the Basin were darker 20 months ago. Then, New Zealand tumbled to 103-7 in reply to England’s 435-8, before records were broken and history was made.

If they were looking for omens to signal another impending revival, Harry Brook’s latest destruction of the Black Caps attack would apply.

Brook came into the match averaging 100 and striking at 101 from five previous innings in this country – and proceeded to improve both marks. The 25-year-old celebrated his eighth test hundred and raced to 123 off 115 before being undone by a sharp runout from Nathan Smith.

The Wellington seamer returned test-best figures of 4-86 on his home ground, leading a three-headed pace attack that accounted for every wicket, while the retiring Tim Southee (0-62) enjoyed a glimpse of the future.

Until Smith intervened, Brook had been threatening to better the astonishing 186 he scored on his previous trip to Wellington, an innings that put his side in the match-winning position they would agonisingly squander.

Although both captains had insisted that such a memorable test was on no player’s mind, the similarities were clear when Brook walked to the crease with his side reeling.

In 2023, New Zealand won the toss and Matt Henry capitalised on helpful conditions to reduce the opposition to 21-3. In 2024, history repeated and the scoreboard read 26-3 when Brook arrived.

One crucial difference, though, ensured the morning belonged to the hosts.

Twenty months ago, Brook joined fellow centurion Joe Root in forming a domineering 302-run partnership; on this occasion, Smith had already found Root’s edge as a tumbling Mitchell did the rest.

That one-handed snag was the highlight of a near-flawless day in the field for the Black Caps – Glenn Phillips, who dropped three of the eight catches spilled in Christchurch, provided the sole blemish.

It also complemented a similarly impeccable spell from Henry, who had begun with four maidens in as many overs while removing both free-swinging openers.

England hardly needed an excuse but seemed to decide that, with the ball moving about and the surface proving problematic, they were there for a good time if not a long one.

Brook signalled his intentions – as if there had been any doubt – in the 15th over, hitting Smith on to Kent Terrace while plundering 20. The scoring rate steadily climbed above five as Ollie Pope followed suit in another unstoppable fifth-wicket stand for the pair, adding 174 to the 151 they contributed in Christchurch.

Brook swung and missed with abandon, knowing that any contact would invariably see the ball fly to the fence. The result: 11 fours, five sixes, two balls laced out of the ground and only one real chance offered.

It was missed by Smith, Brook having called for a quick single on 50 before ceding any possibility of making his ground as the bowler fired at the stumps. The test rookie would not forgo a second invitation in the final of the middle session.

That wicket continued what became a 6-63 slide from England’s lower order. New Zealand’s top order wouldn’t fare much better.

