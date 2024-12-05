Indeed, England will have five new faces – including an entirely new bowling group – while the home side have selected four – with only Matt Henry and Tim Southee returning from their attack.

Southee’s place could have been under threat after the veteran had been the least effective of the seam quartet in Christchurch. But despite spinning allrounder Mitchell Santner joining the squad, Latham said Southee’s potential omission was never raised.

Instead, Southee will play the penultimate match in what will end a 107-test career, needing five sixes to reach 100 and a much unlikelier 13 wickets to finish with 400.

Test rookie Nathan Smith loomed as the odd man out had conditions led the Black Caps to believe the Basin pitch would offer turn, a prospect discounted by Latham when confirming a “fantastic” Smith would play at his home ground. Spinners Nathan Lyon and Glenn Phillips did enjoy success when Australia won at the venue in March, but that came in warmer and drier weather at the end of the home summer.

“The wicket took a little bit of spin, which surprised us,” Latham said. “But going by the games here [this season], the Wellington first-class games, I think the balance that we’ve gone with is the right balance for this for this wicket.

“We obviously have some spin options in that top seven anyway. We think it’s the right fit.”

Phillips was set to remain at No 7, despite the allrounder having in the last three months been left stranded on 49 not out in Galle, 48no in Pune and 58no in the first test.

Latham said then that no discussions had occurred about an elevation ahead of Tom Blundell to No 6, with the wicketkeeper now averaging 13.5 in 14 tests since last March.

That barren run began following Blundell’s pivotal 90 in the improbable revival against England, an innings that lifted his average to 55.2 in six tests at the Basin Reserve.

“He’s another guy that’s playing at home in front of his home crowd – home ground, which he’s familiar with – so I know he’ll be looking forward to getting another opportunity,” Latham said. “We fully back Tom in terms of his ability to score runs and do a good job behind the stumps. We know what a quality player he is.

“Cricket is a funny game – you’re only one innings away from being back in form. We’re certainly right in behind Tom; we know the important role that he plays in the side, especially with his keeping as well.”

An unchanged England, conversely, will again play without a specialist wicketkeeper, after Ollie Pope took the gloves and moved from No 3 to No 6 to replace the injured Jordan Cox in Christchurch.

That switch was out of necessity; this time, with Ollie Robinson having flown out to join the squad, it’s by choice. And it’s a choice the Black Caps could feasibly make if Will Young were to open and either Latham or Devon Conway shifted down the order.

Young has never been at his best opening – averaging 22.8 in 12 tests and 43.9 in seven batting further down. Chances are, an alteration of such significance was never discussed.

New Zealand team to play England

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O’Rourke

