What factors led you to join the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa competition?

Overseas seasons are usually six or seven months which goes right into the WNBA season. I was looking for something a little shorter. It works out for me, being able to have downtime before the next WNBA season. And playing for six months would have been a lot on my body after having shoulder surgery last year.

Tamari and I kind of made a joint decision to come here – we wanted a shorter season and to play together overseas, so it worked out.

What did you know about the league and the country?

One of my Seattle teammates Ezi Magbebor is from Australia but was born in New Zealand. She said the country was very beautiful.

I knew the league was fairly new and that’s about it. I literally had to look it up on the map, although I knew New Zealand was close to Australia. I knew I would just figure it out along the way.

I brought six big bags full of clothes – I won’t be doing that again. In America I was struggling to push them through the airport, and nobody would help me.

“Hope you make the flight”.

Here, three people immediately tried to help me. I was looking around, confused. What’s going on? People here are very sweet.

I have felt welcomed, safe. People are very genuine.

The WNBA is the sport’s elite league – how have you found the New Zealand scene in comparison?

I don’t say it’s easier, but it is freer. There is a lot more wiggle room. In the WNBA you have to play a certain role, play the politics. Here, you have room to play your game, make mistakes, and still be able to play. That alone has made the game a lot more fun, and that’s what I needed… a place to go and have fun again. It gives you a chance to try some stuff, which is always a plus. And it helps with my confidence.

Home is where? What led you to basketball?

I was born in Dallas but raised in Ohio where the family originally came from. My mum works for the Chase Bank, in fraud detection, and she got a job in Dallas which is why we were there for a while. Dad has done a bit of everything – schoolteacher, coaching, security – he has about four or five jobs.

He always said that one of his girls was going to play basketball. But my sister was doing cartwheels and handstands on the court, so he knew she wasn’t going to be the one.

WNBA star Jordan Horston has signed with the Wellington Queens for the Tauihi League. Photo / Photosport

I played every sport you can think of but still fell in love with basketball, and not only because I loved being around my dad. But he was my superhero when I was growing up. He loved being in the gym, so that’s where I wanted to be. He swears he named me for Michael Jordan, but I don’t believe him.

Speaking of the Jordan effect … women’s basketball is on a high – the Indiana Fever’s publicity magnet Caitlin Clark has ignited massive interest in women’s basketball …

I’m just happy people are watching and talking about it – that’s all that matters. They say no publicity is bad publicity. The talent has always been there.

Have you noticed a difference this year?

For sure. People are showing up. I remember TikTok pulled up a clip of the finals when the WNBA first started and it looked like a high school game. Now it looks like a professional league, like an NBA game.

The sky is the limit. We just need people to believe in us. I’m excited to see where it grows.

Did you cross paths with Caitlin Clark on your way into the WNBA ranks?

I didn’t play against her in college, but we were in the USA under-16s at the World Cup in Argentina (in 2017). That team was full of great players – everyone on the team was a phenomenal talent, all pulling for each other. It was an experience I will never forget. It was just fun, playing in another country.

Your career highlight so far, and goals?

Being drafted (at No 9) was a great feeling and accomplishment for me. I want to make the All-Stars, the All-Defensive team, be on the Olympic team that wins gold, I want to win a WNBA championship, I want to win the championship here. I’ve actually written a long list of goals. And I want to continue travelling the world, meeting new people, experiencing new places, to live freely.

Is there much contact between WNBA and NBA players?

I work out with some NBA guys and the contact is a lot better now between the NBA and WNBA. It’s like a big family in Seattle. We all support each other. Even the NFL – they come to our games.

Have you seen much of New Zealand?

I know rugby is big here. I’ve watched it on TV – but I can’t understand it. I’m still learning. I want to go to a game before I leave but I’ve been so busy, including travelling a lot recently. We’ve been to the beach… sightseeing… we want to make a trip to the museum… but I’m not a big extrovert person. Walking down the street is just cool to me.

You’ve been quoted as saying that the majority of the WNBA is gay… is there a reason why?

I might have said that… it is true. Not everybody is gay, but it makes up a lot of the league. A lot of the girls are gay or bisexual.

As to why I’m not really sure. I always knew that’s who I was but I wouldn’t say I play sport because I am gay. It’s different for everybody. I can’t answer for everybody.

Diversity is a big subject. Life has not always been easy for gay people in society – has that changed?

It’s always been a challenge and a struggle. It is still not easy and especially with Donald Trump being President.

Will his return to the presidency make it harder?

For sure. First of all, he’s a racist, he’s a sexist, he’s a homophobe. He doesn’t care about women. He cares about white men, and that’s it. He’ll do whatever it takes for white men to dominate, to stay on top. He doesn’t give one flying crap about nobody else. He’s not a good man, not a good person.

Jordan Horston was named in the WNBA all-rookie team for 2023 but has her eyes set on bigger targets. Photo / Photosport

He’s taking away gay rights and a lot of things. It does worry me. But I can’t really worry about things I have no control over. I just need to be ready for it when it happens.

What’s the best advice you’ve been given?

My mum always told me to teach people how to treat me. What she meant is I have to believe in myself, put the work in, so that when it is time for people to know who I am the work shows… I don’t have to say anything. Don’t let anyone run over on you. Know who you are, be true to who you are. Be confident.

What’s your best advice for youngsters wanting to make it in basketball?

Just that…believe in yourself. At a young age don’t take it too seriously because once you get older, it’s a job. Have fun, take in every moment, work hard, believe in yourself. You need a certain type of confidence and swagger, to know who you are meant to be. If you work hard, stay consistent, make sacrifices, nobody can stop you.

Did you ever have doubts?

There have been ups and downs in basketball, but that’s life. Things don’t go your way – you’ve got to pick yourself up and figure out another way. I had days when I would say “I’m quitting” because I wanted to be with my friends, doing regular kids’ stuff. But I didn’t have a backup plan. I had to make basketball work – this was my ticket out.

I had days when I didn’t want to work out, my body hurt, but it’s mind over matter.

Will you return to New Zealand?

I can’t talk about where I will go next but I will come back to play here, and I keep my word. I will also recommend it to players back home, especially if they want a short season in a good place where people take care of each other.

