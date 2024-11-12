“It was pretty much ideal. A few runs and few wickets as well. So it’s sort of even-stevens. That’s what you want in red ball cricket is a good contest between bat and ball, isn’t it?” says Tohill.

The Hagley Oval pitch on day two of the Plunket Shield fixture between Canterbury and Northern Districts. Photo / YouTube / NZC

That contest has traditionally brought about results at Hagley Oval. In the 13 test matches played at the venue since 2014, there has been only one draw – and that was just as thrilling as any win or loss. That was the last (and only) test that England played at the ground in 2018. Ish Sodhi and Neil Wagner denied England victory on that occasion by batting more than 30 overs together late on day five.

Tohill is hopeful that his first test pitch will continue to provide opportunities for both sides.

“I think you see test cricket these days, like most teams are playing for the win as well,” says Tohill.

New Zealand’s record at the ground is good – but it does tell a story of its own. Of the nine wins the Black Caps have had there, eight are against Asian sides – who traditionally struggle with the seaming nature of the pitch. England will find the conditions much more familiar.

“Most New Zealand test wickets are that way, aren’t they? Whether it’s green grass or brown grass – it can be deceptive at times, I think. The ball can still move around on brown grass as well when the bowl is put in the right area,” says Tohill.

The toss of the coin has certainly played its part in those results. South Africa became the first (and only) team to win the toss and choose to bat (2022). They won that test, against the odds. Despite that success, history suggests bowling first provides a much greater chance of victory.

“If you do get put into bat, I don’t think it’s the end of the world, is it?” says Tohill, noting that teams batting first have still averaged almost 300.

Jayden Tohill, head groundsman at Hagley Oval ahead of the first test of the summer. Photo / George Heard

So, what can we expect from Tohill’s first test in charge? And has he had any requests from Black Caps management?

“I think they’re probably too busy in the subcontinent. [We] don’t hear anything from them. Once they arrive, they have a look and have a conversation about what we’re thinking. And that’s pretty much how it all works,” says Tohill.

Don’t expect Hagley Oval to behave too differently from previous tests, there’ll be something for everyone.

Asked if, now that he’s in charge at Hagley, he can agree it is the home of New Zealand cricket, Tohill plays with a perfectly straight bat.

“I don’t make those calls. I’m happy for it to be called that if that’s what people want to call it.”

‘The best horse I’ve trained’

One of the South Island’s brightest hopes for the New Zealand Cup at Riccarton on Saturday will be ready – regardless of the weather, according to his trainer.

Lombardi, the 6-year-old bay gelding - trained by Bruce Smith, will go into the Cup with some solid form behind him and some simple instructions for jockey Leah Hemi.

Leah Hemi celebrates winning the 2019 New Zealand Cup at Riccarton on Dee And Gee. Photo / Race Images

“Just get a crack at them, you know? Racing is racing, things go wrong - I understand that. But if I can get a clear run most of the trip and Leah gets him into a good position - which she knows him down-pat now, I got no problems,” says Smith.

Smith believes the field is wide open in the two-mile race (3200m) and that Lombardi is as good a chance as any.

“I just want, when we do get to the pressure stage of the race, that we got clear air to have a look at him,” says Smith.

“I think he’s up to the calibre. He’s probably the best horse I’ve trained.”

The forecast is for a southerly change to arrive late on Friday bringing rain with it. Smith says he doesn’t want a wet track – but he’s prepared for it.

“He’s pretty economical, that’s the thing about him. You get a little rain everyone’s in the same boat as me and I’m probably one of the few that probably can handle it. But I’d like to see it [the track] pretty reasonable because he has got a good turn of foot,” says Smith.

Import announcement

The Crusaders’ 2025 squad has been named and there’s no room for new local talent. Of the new faces, two are from Waikato (Xavier Saifoloi and Aki Tuivailala) and the other will come south from Wellington (Kyle Preston).

Head coach Rob Penney makes no excuses for selecting from outside the Crusaders’ catchment area.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney. Photo / Photosport

“You’ve got to put your emotion about your attachment to the individuals to one side. High-performance sport is about getting results, what’s in the best interest of the team? This group for 2025, it’s a group that we think will do a great job,” says Penney.

The biggest name import is 34-year-old former Wallaby, James O’Connor.

“There wouldn’t be a successful team on the planet that doesn’t have a world-class 10 guiding them around and in him [O’Connor], there’s certainly one there. James with his wealth of experience and his talent, gives us a depth of security,” says Penney.

Mike Thorpe is a senior multimedia journalist for the Herald, based in Christchurch. He has been a broadcast journalist across television and radio for 20 years and joined the Herald in August 2024.



