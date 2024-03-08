Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

In the wake of International Women’s Day 2024, a seismic shift has been palpable in the world of women’s sport.

From soaring match attendances to shattered records and a surge in participation, the landscape has been irrevocably transformed.

As investments pour in and awareness of women’s sport gains momentum, it becomes increasingly vital to celebrate the strides made and the remarkable achievements of women in this arena.

Big wins

In 2023, Zoe Hobbs - the seven-time 100m sprint national champion - shattered her personal and national records five times, achieving a historic 10.96-second run at the Resisprint International meet in Switzerland. This groundbreaking performance not only qualified her for the Paris 2024 Summer Games but also marked her as the first woman from Oceania to break the 11-second barrier in the 100m sprint. If Hobbs competes in Paris, she’ll be the first female sprinter from New Zealand to do so in almost 50 years.

At the World Swimming Championships in Doha, New Zealand swimmer Erika Fairweather clinched three medals, including a bronze in the 800 metres freestyle and earlier victories in the 400 metres freestyle and silver in the 200 metres freestyle. Meanwhile, Courtney Duncan secured her fourth women’s motocross world championship series crown, and track cyclist Ellesse Andrews claimed her first World Championship title with a thrilling victory in the keirin final in Glasgow.

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: Matildas, Football Ferns

The 2023 Women’s World Cup ignited unparalleled enthusiasm among Australian and New Zealand audiences, captivating soccer fans like never before. Despite a challenging lead-up marked by internal disputes with their federation and coach, Spain emerged triumphant by defeating England’s Lionesses in a thrilling final, claiming their inaugural tournament victory.

With a total of 1,978,274 spectators attending the 64 matches across 10 stadiums, the event shattered previous attendance records by over half a million and surpassed Fifa’s ticket sales target of 1.5 million. After years of financial losses, the Women’s World Cup finally broke even, generating an impressive $570 million in revenue ahead of the final.

Both host teams, the Football Ferns and the Matildas, experienced unprecedented levels of support, with sold-out stadiums throughout the tournament, showcasing the undeniable football fever that swept the nation. New Zealand celebrated their first-ever World Cup win, while the Matildas achieved a historic first semi-final appearance.

Crowds

When hearing of a sports team who have sold out 13 games in a row, a women’s football team generally doesn’t come to mind. However, that’s the feat accomplished by Australia’s high-flying women’s soccer team, the Matildas, who crushed Uzbekistan 10-0 in an Olympic qualifier in front of 54,120 fans in Melbourne. That’s thanks to the momentum built off their home World Cup.

Arsenal Women’s average attendance in the Women’s Super League has soared to nearly 35,000 this season, thanks in part to their strategic decision to host select home matches at Emirates Stadium. With the stadium typically reserved for the men’s team, the move paid off. The women’s team now outdoing half of all men’s Premier League clubs in terms of attendance. By playing five of their eight home league games at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal Women have seen a remarkable 63 per cent increase in ticket sales compared to the previous season.

The University of Nebraska laid claim to the world record for the largest confirmed attendance at a women’s sporting event with 92,003 spectators filling Memorial Stadium on Wednesday for their volleyball match against Omaha.

Women’s Basketball

In a milestone moment, Tall Fern Charlisse Leger-Walker made history as New Zealand’s top scorer in NCAA Division I basketball during a January game for Washington State. At just 22 years old, she surpassed Erin Rooney’s record with a total of 1666 points, cementing her place in basketball lore.

In another groundbreaking feat, American player Caitlin Clark achieved the title of NCAA Division-I all-time leading scorer, surpassing even the legendary “Pistol” Pete Maravich in a recent game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The excitement surrounding Clark’s remarkable achievement has driven ticket prices to unprecedented heights, with single tickets averaging a staggering $650 per match, a testament to the growing fervour among women’s basketball fans.

Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu faced off in an unprecedented 3-point shootout, with Curry emerging victorious on All-Star Saturday night, scoring 29 points. Despite her loss, Ionescu showcased her skill by shooting from the NBA line, not the women’s line, and using a WNBA ball, becoming the second-highest scorer in the 2024 NBA 3-point contest.

The mum-comeback

The past year has witnessed a notable shift in the recognition and celebration of women competing in elite sports after becoming mothers. Tennis Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki exemplified this trend with their impressive comebacks following childbirth.

Similarly, at the Fifa Women’s World Cup, soccer moms like Alex Morgan (USA), Katrina Gorry (Australia) and Irene Paredes (Spain) left their mark on the field. Many of these athletes brought their babies along, challenging stereotypes and demonstrating that motherhood doesn’t hinder their ability to excel in sports.

This trend extends beyond tennis and soccer, as seen with Black Ferns and Super Rugby Aupiki players like Chelsea Semple and Charmaine Smith, who returned to the game after giving birth. Their experiences have provided them with a fresh perspective and a deeper appreciation for their sport, breaking barriers and inspiring others along the way.

