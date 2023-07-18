The Fifa Women’s World Cup kicks off this week in Australia and New Zealand, running from July 20 to August 20. Herald reporter Bonnie Jansen has compiled a dummy’s guide for the month ahead.

History will be made

The Fifa Women’s World Cup is set to break multiple records. For the first time, 32 nations will battle it out - a big jump from the 12-team tournament that kicked off in 1991 and expanded to 24 at the last World Cup in 2019.

There are nine different host cities across either side of the Tasman, with 29 fixtures in Aotearoa and 35 in Australia. More than 30,000 tourists are expected to travel here.

Players are coming into the event chasing record-breaking prize money. Each player will earn at least $49,000 from the prize pool regardless of where their team finishes - it’s the first time individual players have been guaranteed payment from the prize pool. More payments follow for teams that progress deeper into the tournament, with the champions sharing an extra $7 million (up $500,000 from 2019) among their squad.

Fifa is anticipating two billion viewers from around the globe will tune in to what will be the biggest-ever Women’s World Cup.

Chile fans and supporters at North Harbour Stadium during the playoff tournament in February. Photo / Photosport

USA gunning third in a row

The United States women’s national team are one of the most successful teams on the planet. They’re one of the few sports teams more dominant than the All Blacks, having won 78 per cent of their matches on their way to winning four World Cups and four Olympic golds. This year they’re aiming for a third championship in a row.

They’re also about much more than what they are on on the field and are set to be a fan favourite at the tournament. They have a bunch of recognisable stars whether you are a mega fan or not - Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and Rose Lavelle to name a few.

They’ve always been advocates for gender and pay equity, as well as social issues like LGBTQ+, racial and gender rights.

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of the USA. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand aren’t predicted to do so well

Unfortunately for home fans, New Zealand aren’t expected to go deep into the tournament.

The Football Ferns haven’t advanced from the group stage at all five of their tournament appearances, nor have they won a match. They will look to use their home advantage and their “12th man” to make history at this tournament.

Co-hosts Australia, on the other hand, could go far. They have always been great competitors on the global stage and with a roster that has more depth than ever before, the Matildas will look to surpass their previous best result, when they reached the quarter-finals in 2007.

The Football Ferns ahead of their clash against Vietnam. Photo / Photosport

Players to watch out for

World-class players are heading Downunder for this event! Here are some you need to watch out for:

Sam Kerr, Australia: The name should be enough of a reason to tune into this side. The skipper and striker comes into the tournament following three strong seasons with Chelsea. In more than 100 games for her country, Kerr has scored more than 60 times - look out for her iconic backflip goal celebration. This year she was named in the Fifa World XI and recognised as Australia’s most influential female athlete.

Alexia Putellas, Spain: Putellas became the first Spanish player to win the Ballon d’Or two years in a row for her performances in 2021 and 2022. She is an all-time great, winning the Champions League twice and the Primera División seven times. Returning just recently from an ACL injury, the Barcelona midfielder will be key for Spain this tournament.

Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria: Oshoala has played for Arsenal, Liverpool and now Barcelona. She’s won a record five African Women’s Footballer of the Year trophies; in 2014 she won the Fifa Under-20 World Cup golden boot and golden ball. Last year, Oshoala made history by becoming the first African woman to be nominated for a Ballon d’Or.

Group B is the toughest

There will undoubtedly be some tough rivalries and upsets at the Fifa Women’s World Cup - there always is - but the “group of death” has to be Group B.

On paper, you would feel confident picking Canada, the Olympic gold medallists, and Australia, the host nation, to advance out of the group - in that order. However, it won’t be that simple for the favourites.

Nigeria are the most successful African team in World Cup history - they’ve won 11 African Cups. They have a star forward, Oshoala, as mentioned before, and just last year drew with Canada.

Meanwhile, Ireland enter the tournament for the first time, but they should not be ruled out. They are a feisty team with a lot of talent and depth. Earlier this year they were twice narrowly defeated by world No 1 USA, 1-0 and 2-0.

Tournament favourites

America are naturally the tournament favourites - they can’t not be. They have won the last two World Cups and have been ranked best in the world since 2017.

The US should advance to the final as they have the easier side of the draw. However, who they’ll have as opponents isn’t as clear.

Germany could be there. They are second in the world and haven’t faced too many injuries, like some of the other big teams. England equally deserve the spot and will be hungry to back up their historic Euros victory last year.

But hosts Australia could just find themselves there. With the home crowd on their side and an epic build-up, the Matildas could make history Downunder.