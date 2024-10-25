All the action from day two of the second test between the Black Caps and India in Pune. New Zealand hold a 1-0 series lead.

The Black Caps expected to be greeted by a low and slow pitch in the second test against India.

What perhaps came as more of a surprise was the bowler who exploited those favourable conditions in Pune.

After backing up their stunning eight-wicket victory in the first test by winning the toss and advancing to 197-3, New Zealand were subsequently undone by a player who couldn’t crack the hosts’ squad in Bengaluru.

Washington Sundar was recalled for his first test in more than three years and responded by claiming seven wickets in a 10-over spell, almost single-handedly bowling out the tourists for 259.

Tim Southee ensured his side enjoyed one positive moment from the afternoon, removing Rohit Sharma with a ripper in the third over, before India closed on 16-1 in their quest to maintain an 18-series home winning streak.

This is the fourth time India have fallen behind 1-0 during that run and the first such instance will give the Black Caps some hope of becoming the only visiting team to earn a series triumph in India since 2012.

The maiden test played in Pune saw Australia romp to victory in 2017 after winning the toss, electing to bat and notching 260. But to replicate that result the Black Caps will need an influential performance from one of their spin trio – given Steve O’Keefe sparked Australia with an improbable 12 wickets – and the only spinners of influence in this series having been wearing Indian colours.

Washington, called up from a domestic match in which he scored a hundred batting at No 3, wasted little time in surpassing the first-test efforts of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Replacing an unfortunate Kuldeep Yadav in the XI, the 25-year-old recorded career-best first-class figures of 7-59.

As anticipated by the tourists, the pitch did as offer turn as early as the eighth over, when Ashwin was introduced and trapped Tom Latham for the first of his three wickets. Yet the threat was rarely severe and batting often appeared comfortable for Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65).

Conway notched a third fifty from his last four innings, suggesting the gifted opener had at last lifted himself from a worrying form slump, but a regrettable shot to Ashwin meant his wait for a fifth test century would extend.

Ravindra continued displaying the level of composure that in the first test reaped 173 runs and a player-of-the-match award, dispatching any wayward delivery and raising his bat before he offered a chance. That came shortly before tea, edging through a gap in slips, and a subsequent bowling change altered the day.

Introduced for his third spell, Washington began with a beauty that straightened past Ravindra’s outside edge and took off stump. Then, from the final ball before the break, the offspinner turned one back in and sneaked through Tom Blundell’s attempted drive.

Tea offered only brief respite as five more Black Caps were unable to cope with Washington’s guile and accuracy, striking the stumps of five batters in total as only Mitchell Santner (33) emerged from the lower order with any contribution.

Santner’s place in the team was predictable given the pitch but no one outside the inner circle would have foreseen Matt Henry making way, the seamer having been ruled out with a mild glute tear.

Short of their leading wicket-taker from the first test, with a sunny forecast set to bake the wicket and offer the spinners further assistance, New Zealand can at least take solace from the fact they will be bowling last.

First, though, they will have to survive another spell from India’s latest spin star.