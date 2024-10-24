Live updates of the opening day of the second test between the Black Caps and India in Pune. New Zealand hold a 1-0 series lead.

The Black Caps are aware of – and at peace with – the reality of spin-friendly surfaces as they seek a test series victory over India.

Up 1-0 in the best-of-three series, following New Zealand’s drought-ending eight-wicket victory in Bangalore, the Black Caps are almost certainly going to be met with a pitch that plays exclusively into India’s hands when the two sides meet again in Pune from Thursday.

According to local reports, the surface used at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will be slow, low, and will – rightfully – favour India over New Zealand.

Spinning wickets are nothing new for touring teams. At the start of 2024, as Brendon McCullum’s England took a surprise 1-0 lead in their best-of-five series, India came back to take it 4-1 on wickets that took away the visitors’ advantage from day one.

And because of that, the Black Caps know exactly what they’re in for at Pune and Mumbai as India look to claw back a series win.

“We had a brief look at [the pitch] yesterday,” said all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. “It definitely looked very dry, very spin friendly.

“It’s something we thought they’d do after that test. Honestly, we’ve just got to adapt to what’s in front of us.

“There’s a lot of unknowns with this wicket. They haven’t played too much test cricket here over the last few years.

“For us, it’s about adapting to what’s in front of us, making that early read and hopefully we can make those changes if need be.”

All up, India haven’t lost a test series at home since 2012. In those 12 years, they’ve lost only five tests – twice each to England and Australia, before the Black Caps’ series-opening win.

That first Australian defeat came at the very venue these two sides will meet at on Thursday, where India were bowled out for 105 and 107 to lose by 333 runs, and saw 17 of 20 wickets fall to spin.

What’s more, India’s specific pitch requests have also backfired spectacularly in the past.

Last year, India’s want for a used wicket in their home World Cup may have earned a semifinal win over the Black Caps, but blew up in their face in a final loss to Australia.

The Black Caps have also proven they can overcome similar circumstances. Last year, as Bangladesh prepared a pitch that turned from the opening session in Dhaka, New Zealand fought to take a four-wicket victory. In fact, so poor was the pitch, the entire test lasted just 170 overs, and saw 31 of 36 wickets fall to spin.

And with that knowledge in the bank, Ravindra knows a spin-friendly surface won’t be the sole factor in determining who wins in Pune, and Mumbai after that.

“If it’s an extreme wicket, it almost brings us into the game more,” Ravindra continued.

“If you win the toss, all of a sudden you take a couple of wickets and you’re right into the game on a wicket that’s pretty spicy and turns a lot.

“As a team, it’s about accepting what’s in front of us. We can’t change that. We can’t control what wicket they’re going to roll out.

“But we can control our attitude, how we approach it, and each and every position we get into with the bat or consistency with the ball.

“We’re excited for the challenge, whatever it may be.”

Should conditions eventuate to favour spin and spin alone, the Black Caps have the potential to name four slow bowlers, after Ish Sodhi joined the squad for the second and third tests, to complement Ravindra, Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips in the playing XI.