WNBA star Caitlin Clark may have all the skills on the basketball court but she has a few work-ons for her golf game.

WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark may have all the skills on the basketball court but she has a few work-ons for her golf game.

The WNBA rookie of the year sent a tee shot directly into the gallery during the pro-am event at the Annika driven by Gainbridge tournament on the LPGA Tour.

Clark, who has a 16 handicap, was playing in the event’s pro-am alongside world number one Nelly Korda and golf legend and tournament host Annika Sorenstam.