The NZ Breakers missed the playoffs this season. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Breakers will enter their next NBL campaign under new ownership.

Seven years after taking over, the current ownership group – fronted by former NBA player Matt Walsh and including former NBA all-stars Shawn Marion and Victor Oladipo – have sold the team, the Herald understands.

Neither the club nor Walsh would comment on the sale when contacted by the Herald, but it is believed that local ownership will be taking over.

The sale brings to an end an eventful era at the club after their sale to Walsh’s group in 2018, during which they had to navigate the Covid-19 period, came within one game of hanging another banner and consistently featured in the NBA crossover games.

But it was a stretch that also saw the team struggle at times, with just two trips to the postseason in seven seasons.