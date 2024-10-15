Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Wellington City Council woes: Do Tory Whanau and councillors need training wheels? – Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
By
Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau discusses potential budget cuts after the failed airport shares sale. Video / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

Ryan Bridge is Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition host.

OPINION

Wellington made its bed at the last local body election – and now it must learn to lie in it, no matter the level of discomfort.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand