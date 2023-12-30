The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

Three people have died in crashes overnight, bringing the holiday road toll to 15.

Police have confirmed two people died after a crash between two cars and a motorbike in Christchurch shortly before midnight. They also said a person was killed when a car crashed into water in Te Puru yesterday evening.

The Te Puru crash happened on Te Puru Creek Rd about 8.45pm.

A second person in the car suffered serious injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

The Christchurch crash happened on Tunnel Road was reported to police just before midnight.

Two other people sustained critical injuries and one other person sustained serious injuries, police said in a statement.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

Tunnel Road remains closed in both directions, from the intersection with Ferry Road to Bridle Path Road.

Motorists are asked to follow the diversions that are in place.

The deaths follow a horror week on New Zealand roads, with 12 other people dying over the holiday period.

A second person yesterday died from their injuries following a crash between a car and a petrol tanker west of the Kaimai Summit on Thursday afternoon.

“This is the second fatality following this crash and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing,” police earlier said.

The recording of the toll period started on December 22, at 4pm and officially ends on January 3, at 6am.

Last year, the Christmas-New Year road toll was 21.

Graphics from the Police annual report 2022-23 shows road deaths and serious injuries going the wrong way. On the left, the light blue line is the target, and the dark blue line shows the actual numbers. The 2023 death toll is slightly lower than in 2022. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

According to the Ministry of Transport’s latest data, the provisional road death toll for 2023 is sitting at 333. Of that number, 30 deaths occurred in December.

Other fatal crashes this holiday period include a person dying in a crash in Prebbleton, southwest of Christchurch on Boxing Day.

A woman was also found dead after falling off a quad bike on Rauparaha St in Marokopa.

One person died after a single-vehicle crash on Methven Highway (State Highway 77) in the suburb of Allenton outside Ashburton, on Christmas morning.

Three people died in separate crashes on Saturday.

One person died after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei.

Police found the vehicle in Beach Rd. The driver died at the scene.

Director of National Road Policing Centre Superintendent Steve Greally said police will be patrolling roads across Aotearoa this summer and doing their part with prevention and enforcement.