SH29 over the Kaimai Range is closed following a serious crash involving a truck and a car. Image / Google Maps

State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Ranges is closed as emergency services respond to a serious crash west of Kaimai Summit involving a car and truck.

A police spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times police were alerted at 12.16pm. The section of highway near the crash site was now closed.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time and motorists are asked to expect delays. More information will be provided when available,’' the spokesperson said

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has urged motorists to avoid the area and consider an alternative route.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said two lanes are blocked going up the hill.

“We’ve got a pretty strong [Fire and Emergency] presence here,” said the Fenz north shift manager.

“I can tell you that it was a car vs truck.”

Kane Dickie, who is in the area, said motorists are being diverted through Rotorua.

“The Westpac chopper flew in five minutes ago,” with four or so police cars, he added.

“It was raining on the top of the Kaimais when it happened,” Dickie said.

More details to come.







