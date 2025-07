Hato Hone St John responded with anambulance, rapid response unit, and an operations manager. Photo / Bevan Conley

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Pāpāmoa this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Pāpāmoa Beach Rd about 9.25am.

Hato Hone St John Ambulance took one patient in moderate condition to Tauranga Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the cause of the crash is under investigation.