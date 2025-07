Police are responding to a car crash in Ōpōtiki. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bay of Plenty Times

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Ōpōtiki.

A police media statement said emergency services received reports of a single-vehicle crash about 7.50am today.

Otara Rd is closed following the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More to come.