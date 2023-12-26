An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

One person has died after a crash in Prebbleton, southwest of Christchurch, last night.

Police said two people were also taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the crash on Prebbleton Rd.





An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Christmas holiday road toll now stands at six.

Six people have died since the official road toll period started on December 22 and which runs until January 5.

One person died after a single-vehicle crash on Methven Highway (State Highway 77) in the suburb of Allenton outside Ashburton, on Christmas morning.

Three people died in separate crashes on Saturday.

A person was killed after a crash between a motorcyclist and a car on State Highway 25 between Whangamatā and Hikuai about 1pm.

An hour later, another person was killed after a crash in Whakamaru Rd in the Bay of Plenty.

On Saturday evening, a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash at about 8 o’clock in Te Ahu Ahu Rd, Northland.

One person died after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei on Friday evening.

Police found the vehicle in Beach Rd about 6.40pm. The driver died at the scene.

Last year, the Christmas-New Year road toll was 17.



