Police are urging people to show caution on the roads and drive to the conditions after two fatal accidents in Northland this holiday weekend.

The official holiday period began at 4pm on Friday and less than three hours later a person died following a fleeing driver event on Beach Rd, Whangārei.

Police said the vehicle fled from officers conducting a checkpoint and police then located the vehicle which had crashed around 6.42pm on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. More information will be provided when available.

Police said a person died following a crash in Waimate North on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash on Te Ahu Ahu Road was reported to Police at 8.08pm. The Police Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The two deaths brought Northland’s road toll for the year to 35 deaths, three fewer than in 2022, which was the highest total in 22 years.

Heading into the holiday period police were hopeful that the country would see fewer deaths on our roads than in 2022 with efforts ongoing to ensure less lives are lost this festive season.

And the police message was simple - everyone has a role to play to reduce serious crashes and save lives.

“Expect to see Police patrols anytime, anywhere,” Director of National Road Policing Centre, Superintendent Steve Greally said, pinpointing that it is the same things killing people on our roads.

“Speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury. If you are caught this summer to be speeding, intoxicated, on your phone or not wearing a seatbelt, you should expect a ticket.”

“Our staff will be out on roads, often in locations you least expect us to be. So please take your time and drive to the conditions.”

Police encourage motorists to be patient so they get to their destination safely.

“While Police focuses on driver’s behaviours when it comes to road safety, the safety of our vehicles is equally important in reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads,” Greally said.

The official 2023 Christmas New Year holiday period began at 4pm on December 22 and ends 6am on January, 3.

As at December 24, 329 people had lost their lives on New Zealand’s roads, compared to 359 for 2022.



