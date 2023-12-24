The single-vehicle crash took place on Methven Highway (SH77) about 12.45am. Image / Google Maps

A motorist died after a crash in Ashburton early on Christmas morning, bringing the holiday road toll to five.

Police said this morning the person died after a single-vehicle crash on Methven Highway (State Highway 77) in the suburb of Allenton.

Emergency services were notified about 12.45am and the sole occupant died at the scene, police said.

The road was temporarily closed while a scene examination took place, but has now been reopened.

Emergency services also responded to a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Oakleigh, Whangārei, early this morning.

The crash between a truck and two cars took place about 12.20am.

One person was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. The road has reopened and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

In all, five people have died since the start of the official road toll period on December 22 that runs until January 5.

One person died after fleeing a police checkpoint in Whangārei on Friday evening.

After the motorist fled, police located their vehicle in Beach Rd about 6.40pm. The driver died at the scene.

Three people died in separate crashes on Saturday.

A person was killed after a crash between a motorcyclist and a car on State Highway 25 between Whangamatā and Hikuai about 1pm.

An hour later, another person was killed after a crash in Whakamaru Rd in the Bay of Plenty.

On Saturday evening, a motorist died in a single-vehicle crash at about 8 o’clock in Te Ahu Ahu Rd in Northland.

Last year, the Christmas-New Year road toll was 17.