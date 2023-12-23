Emergency services respond to a crash on State Highway 6 near Wānaka. Photo / George Heard

Two people have died in separate crashes which occurred in half an hour across the upper North Island and others are injured.

The first fatal crash occurred at 1pm on State Highway 25 and closed the road between Whangamatā and Hikuai.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the crash was between a motorcyclist and a car, and the road will likely remain closed for at least another hour.

The fatal crash on Whakamaru Rd was one of three crashes in an hour which caused serious injuries and traffic delays days before Christmas.

The second crash, which was also fatal, occurred just half an hour later in the Bay of Plenty, on Whakamaru Road.

Waka Kotahi said delays were likely and a road closure was possible.

SH32 WHAKAMARU, WAIKATO - SERIOUS CRASH - 2PM, SAT 23 DEC

A serious crash has been reported on SH32 near Whakamaru, on the eastern side of the Waikato River (towards Tokoroa). Delays are likely; road closure is possible. Further details will be provided shortly. ^CS pic.twitter.com/lnJpyCiGSJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 23, 2023

Further south, another crash occurred on State Highway 6 near Wānaka. A reporter at the scene described the intersection at which the crash occurred, near Morris Road as “notorious”.

Emergency services respond to a crash on State Highway 6 near Wānaka. Photo / George Heard

The road is currently blocked, and Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to expect delays and try to avoid the area where possible.

SH6 WĀNAKA, OTAGO - SERIOUS INCIDENT - 2:10PM, SAT 23 DEC

A serious incident has been reported to emergency services on SH6 east of Wānaka, near Morris Rd. The road is currently BLOCKED. Avoid the area or expect DELAYS at this time. ^CS pic.twitter.com/9epTkaVM4R — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) December 23, 2023

A police spokesperson confirmed a helicopter had been sent out to the crash and a spokesperson for St John said one person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in serious condition.

The spokesperson said they were called to the crash at 1.48pm.

Two others are in moderate condition and have been taken to Dunedin Hospital and Lakes District Hospital respectively.

Three other people were in minor condition and were treated at the scene.



