Four people have been arrested and a significant amount of illicit drugs seized as part of an operation to cut the West Coast drug supply line.

Detective Sergeant Ian McKinnon, of the West Coast tactical crime unit, said police seized MDMA, ketamine, LSD, cocaine, cannabis and steroids following the execution of four search warrants in Christchurch this week.

“The street value of the MDMA and ketamine alone [is] estimated to be around $70,000,” McKinnon said.

The raids were part of operations Scissor, Razor and Snip, an inter-district initiative supported by police in Canterbury, targeting the sale and supply line of MDMA in the West Coast region.

Police seized MDMA, ketamine, LSD, cocaine, cannabis and steroids from four properties. Photo / NZ Police

The street value of the MDMA and ketamine alone is estimated to be around $70,000. Photo / NZ Police

Approximately $100,000 in cash and nine electronic devices were also confiscated.

Four men, aged between 23-28, were arrested as part of the operations and charged in relation to drug offences.

All are due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court between June 5 and June 7.

McKinnon said police are still seeking to locate a fifth person and further charges are likely.

About $100,000 in cash was confiscated. Photo / NZ Police

“Police are committed to cutting off the harm that these drugs cause in local communities by identifying and targeting those who manufacture and supply drugs such as MDMA and LSD,” McKinnon said.

Anyone with information about any dealing or supply of illicit drugs in their community is encouraged to report it to police via the 105 line or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.