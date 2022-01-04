Holiday road toll ends with 17 people dead - Police call on drivers to take responsibility

One person has died and several people are in hospital after a number of serious car crashes early this morning. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died and several people are in hospital after a number of serious car crashes early this morning. Video / NZ Herald

Seventeen people have died on roads around the country over the official Christmas and New Year holiday period.

As the holiday road toll period ended at 6am today, Police confirmed 17 people had been killed.

The provisional figure is a marked jump from last year's toll, when 11 people died on New Zealand roads during the same time.

It comes after confirmation this morning that a 13-year-old girl has died just over a week after a horror crash that put five children in hospital.

Police said the teen died in Waikato Hospital yesterday.

Her death comes just over a week after a horror crash in Matamata last Monday, December 27.

Five children aged 10 to 13 years old suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash. Three of the youngsters were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police say they are disappointed by the number of fatal crashes, as many of those accidents could have been avoided.

Assistant Commissioner Bruce O'Brien said ultimately, it was up to drivers to have the responsibility to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe.

"The impact on whānau, friends and communities cannot be measured when someone is killed in a road crash.

"It's also incredibly frustrating for Police to see people losing their lives in completely preventable incidents."

Police are calling on motorists to slow down after 17 people were killed during the Christmas and New Year holiday road toll period. Photo / File

O'Brien called on motorists to watch their speed and following distances; pay attention to the road conditions and stop and take a break if you are feeling tired or fatigued.

"Don't drink or take drugs and drive, wear a seatbelt, put your phone away and allow plenty of time to get where you are going - especially if you are travelling on roads you don't know."

The number of people killed on our roads during the Christmas and New Year break is the highest since 2016/17.

This time last year, 11 people died during the holiday period.

The year before that, the road toll stood at four. In 2018/19 nine people were killed and the year before that, 12 people died.

The highest number of deaths on New Zealand's roads during the Christmas and New Year holiday period in recent times was during the 2016/17 season, when 19 people lost their lives on our roads.