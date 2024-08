In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, rowing 'super mums' win gold, and the boss of Presbyterian Support Otago quits. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Photosport

By RNZ

United States media report the three men facing murder charges in the botched robbery attempt that led to the death of a 68-year-old New Zealand tourist in California have pleaded not guilty.

Patricia McKay died outside a Newport Beach mall last month during an attempted robbery when she was hit by one of the alleged offenders’ cars.

Leroy Ernest Joseph McCrary, Jaden Cunningham, and Malachi Eddward Darnell are charged with murder.