Alleged killers of Auckland woman Patricia McKay could face death penalty in California

He then had a gun pointed at him by one of the men, who were trying to steal his watch, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The trio accused of her murder are Leroy Ernest Joseph McCrary, 26, of Los Angeles, Malachi Eddward Darnell, 18, of Los Angeles, and Jaden Cunningham, 18, of Lancaster.

They are eligible for the death penalty if convicted of the “special circumstances murder”, a term under California law for aggravated forms of murder, prosecutors said.

Aggravating factors under the California statutes include that the murder was intentional and carried out for financial gain.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said the “felony enhancement” rendering the alleged murder a possible capital crime is the fact they killed an “elder over the age of 65″ in the commission of a robbery.

California executes prisoners using the lethal injection, except those convicted before its adoption who can request gas.

Patricia, 68, was at Newport Beach, about an hour’s drive south of Los Angeles, with her husband on Tuesday afternoon local time when the pair were accosted by two men at the upmarket Fashion Island shopping centre.

She died at the scene after being run over during a struggle in the bungled robbery attempt, while her husband escaped uninjured.

The District Attorney’s office said the couple were waiting for a ride after finishing shopping at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island shopping centre when a white Toyota Camry pulled up.

The scene at Newport Beach, California, where Kiwi tourist Patricia McKay died as she fought back against her armed attackers before being run down by a car.

Two men in masks jumped out and attacked former BNZ and Eden Park Trust Board chair Doug, 69. They put a gun to his head and demanded he hand over his watch.

“When the suspects, later identified as Darnell and Cunningham, were unable to get his property, Cunningham is accused of attacking McKay, who was holding several shopping bags,” the District Attorney said.

Cunningham allegedly threw Patricia to the ground and dragged her into the street in front of the getaway car driven by McCrary as he stole her bags.

Doug jumped in front of the Camry trying to stop Patricia being run over, but McCrary accelerated forward, pushing him out of the way. He then allegedly ran over Patricia, who was dragged almost 20m.

“While McCrary was dragging the woman under the car, Cunningham, who was running to try to catch up to the getaway car, was pursued by a Good Samaritan who attempted to stop him from getting back in the vehicle. Darnell is accused of shooting out at the getaway vehicle at the Good Samaritan,” the District Attorney said.

Cunningham was arrested after he bailed out of the vehicle while the other two were arrested in southern Los Angeles. All three are being held without bail.

Good Samaritan Beau Bayless, who was shot at during the chaotic incident, this week told RNZ’s Morning Report he was sorry he could not have done more.

Patricia and Doug McKay. Photo / Supplied

“That poor woman was out in the middle of the street, basically fighting with two guys over her purse” he told the broadcaster.

He decided to intervene.

“So I ran over to try to help, and that’s when they hit her the first time and she went down, and I’m still trying to get to her and then one of them got into the car.

“So there was two in the car and one still outside of the vehicle - and that’s when they ran her over, and her poor husband was sitting there in just absolute shock. My heart goes out to all of them, like, I feel so bad.”

Bayless told RNZ he managed to grab the third suspect but was then shot at.

“I felt terrible for her, and then when I saw what they did, I wanted to get a hold of one so they could answer for that. It was just senseless and horrible and no one should have to experience that.”

One of McKay’s Remuera neighbours was in tears after learning on Wednesday night of his friend’s “tragic” death.

He told the Herald the couple were only just beginning to enjoy life as grandparents and she “loved being a grandmother”.

“We are all in shock.”

He said they were well-liked by their tight-knit community in Remuera.

“She was a lovely, lovely woman.”