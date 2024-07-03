Police said the suspects opened fire as they drove away, leading officers on a cross-county pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 180km/h before their arrests.

”I’m furious,” Mayor Will O’Neill told local media. ”I’m horrified. I’m mourning the loss of someone who died inside of our city because of crime ... This is a tragedy and I’m furious.

“These are thugs and every community is now dealing with this,” O’Neill said. “We have to do better as a society because we cannot tolerate this.”

“This doesn’t happen in Newport Beach,” he told KCAL-9 News.

Police erect a scene tent at the spot were a New Zealand woman was robbed and fatally run down at Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach, California. Photo / KCAL NEWS

The Newport Beach Fire Department said first responders found the woman dead in a parking lot just outside of the shopping center.

Witnesses described seeing a dead body and a crowd panicked by gunshots.

Images on social media show paramedics performing CPR on a person at the scene.

”When I walked up, it was just a dead body laying on the ground,” shopper Rachel West told CBS News.

”All of a sudden 20-30 people came running around the corner screaming, ‘There’s gunshots, there’s gunshots’, and you could tell by the look on their face this wasn’t a drill,” witness Case Burnett said.

Helicopter footage of the suspects' fleeing the scene at Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach California. Three men have been arrested after a Kiwi woman was fatally run. Photo / KCAL NEWS

According to cbsnews.com, witnesses said they heard three to four gunshots before people sought cover. Residents were asked to avoid the area while police carried out investigations.

”I expected to go and fix my sunglasses,” shopper Rachel West said. “I didn’t know that there was going to be a crime scene and dead body when I got here.”

A witness posted about the dramatic incident on X.

“Someone was just shot somewhere between the Starbucks and Whole Foods at Fashion Island mall here in Newport Beach, California. Three men in a Camry was trying to rob a woman. A Samaritan came to help her and they shot at him three times. They didn’t hit him.”

Sergeant Steven Oberon told the Los Angeles Times that the woman’s husband was believed to be uninjured.

The Herald has sought comment on the incident from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

