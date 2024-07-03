Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson posted a message on social media saying she was “beyond devastated” to hear of McKay’s death.

“Trish was the wife of Doug McKay who was (amongst other significant roles) the inaugural CEO of the amalgamated Auckland Council.

“Trish was amazing - funny, loyal, and loving. My absolute deepest sympathies to Doug and her family. In absolute shock.”

The Los Angeles Times reported a struggle ensued when McKay was approached by the two men, who then dragged her into a parking lot.

A third man driving a white sedan ran over McKay before the two men fired shots as they led police on a high-speed chase into Los Angeles County.

Marnie Knaw told the Herald she was meeting a friend at the mall when armed men started shooting at the public.

She said her friend saw 50 people run into the nearby Starbucks, but he ran out and saw McKay on the ground.

Knaw said a member of the public ran out and “clotheslined” one of the attackers - meaning he stuck out his arm to strike the man as he ran, knocking him to the ground.

She claimed this spooked the attackers; one ran as another jumped in the car with a third offender before they ran over McKay.

Knaw was unsure what the attackers were attempting to steal but said this was a very wealthy area where “everyone is always flashing a Rolex”.

The suspects led police on a high-speed chase after killing the New Zealand tourist.

Police said the suspects opened fire as they drove away, leading officers on a cross-county pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 180km/h before their arrests.

After exiting a freeway, two more men jumped out of the car and started running around the nearby South Gate neighbourhood.

Officers located and arrested three suspects, including one found hiding behind trash cans.

Oberon said all three were arrested and booked on homicide, firearm and criminal conspiracy charges.

US correspondent Katherine Firkin told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that McKay was standing outside a bookstore with her husband when the armed men approached her.

“It appears to be a case of wrong place, wrong time,” Firkin said.

“It was just a shocking, shocking act.

“I do want to point out, Mike, that authorities keep on insisting that these sorts of things don’t happen in places like Newport Beach.”

Newport Police in Southern California arrest a suspect connected to the death of a Kiwi tourist.

Newport Mayor Will O’Neill described the incident to local media as a “stunning, staggering act”.

“Newport Beach is a safe community and we’re mourning the loss of someone today, a loss that never should have happened,” O’Neill said.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s a tragedy.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the Herald: “New Zealand consular officials are providing assistance to the family of a New Zealander killed at Newport Beach. For privacy reasons no further information will be provided.”

