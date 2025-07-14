Advertisement
Remuera worksite death: Concrete worker run over by own truck after bid to stop vehicle

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Emergency services are at the Rangitoto Ave scene in Remuera after a concrete truck fell on a home killing one person.

A pool builder was the first to rush to the aid of a concrete truck driver fatally run over by his own vehicle in a devastating worksite accident.

Police were called to a residential property in Remuera on Rangitoto Ave just after

