A worker is in critical condition after a construction vehicle rolled down a hill and hit him last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, on Victoria Ave in Remuera, around 10.20pm.

Due to planned roadworks, the road was closed for resealing at the time of the crash.

Auckland City Police Senior Sergeant Kuhrt Wieneke told NZME the truck had rolled down the hill and collided with the worker on the street.

”That person has sustained serious injuries to his legs and pelvis. He’s been taken through to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition,“ Wieneke said.

”We won’t know exactly how the crash has occurred - we know it wasn’t intentional.“

The Serious Crash Unit was working through the scene, trying to establish how the accident happened, Wieneke said.