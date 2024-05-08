Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

Construction truck rolls down hill in Remuera, hits worker

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, on Victoria Ave in Remuera, around 10.20pm.

A worker is in critical condition after a construction vehicle rolled down a hill and hit him last night.

Due to planned roadworks, the road was closed for resealing at the time of the crash.

Auckland City Police Senior Sergeant Kuhrt Wieneke told NZME the truck had rolled down the hill and collided with the worker on the street.

The road was closed for roadworks at the time of the crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward
”That person has sustained serious injuries to his legs and pelvis. He’s been taken through to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition,“ Wieneke said.

”We won’t know exactly how the crash has occurred - we know it wasn’t intentional.“

The Serious Crash Unit was working through the scene, trying to establish how the accident happened, Wieneke said.

The Serious Crash Unit is at trying to establish how the accident happened. Photo / Hayden Woodward
