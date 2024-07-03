New Zealand woman killed in US after robbery named by LA police

Police said the suspects opened fire as they drove away, leading officers on a cross-county pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 180km/h before their arrests.

After exiting a freeway, two more men jumped out of the car and started running around a nearby South Gate neighbourhood.

Officers located and arrested three suspects, including one found hiding behind trash cans in South Gate.

Helicopter footage of the suspects' fleeing the scene at Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach California. Three men have been arrested after a Kiwi woman was fatally run. Photo / KCAL NEWS

Oberon said all three were arrested and may face homicide charges.

“I’m furious,” Mayor Will O’Neill told local media. “I’m horrified. I’m mourning the loss of someone who died inside of our city because of crime ... This is a tragedy and I’m furious.

“These are thugs and every community is now dealing with this,” O’Neill said. “We have to do better as a society because we cannot tolerate this.”

“This doesn’t happen in Newport Beach,” he told KCAL-9 News.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the Herald: “We are aware of the reports of the death of a New Zealander in California. Consular officials are seeking further information”.

The Newport Beach Fire Department said first responders found the woman dead in a parking lot just outside of the shopping centre.

Witnesses described seeing a dead body and a crowd panicked by gunshots.

Newport Police in Southern California arrest a suspect after a New Zealand woman was robbed and fatally run over. Photo / KCAL News

Images on social media show paramedics performing CPR on a person at the scene.

“When I walked up, it was just a dead body laying on the ground,” shopper Rachel West told CBS News.

“All of a sudden 20-30 people came running around the corner screaming, ‘There’s gunshots, there’s gunshots’, and you could tell by the look on their face this wasn’t a drill,” witness Case Burnett said.

A witness posted about the dramatic incident on X.

“Someone was just shot somewhere between the Starbucks and Whole Foods at Fashion Island mall here in Newport Beach, California. Three men in a Camry was trying to rob a woman. A Samaritan came to help her and they shot at him three times. They didn’t hit him.”

