The woman claimed two offenders approached the McKays and began wrestling with them for their shopping bags before the couple were both shoved to the ground.

“I just saw the thug aggressively grab and wrestle him [Doug] for the bags and he was fighting back. This man just got him to the ground aggressively and radically.

“I thought, ‘I can handle a beating, I probably won’t die from a beating or getting decked myself so I’m going to go help this poor man’.

“I was almost going to pounce on that thug and then the gun came out right to his [Doug] head really aggressively and hard. I saw the barrel press on his temple and I just bolted,” the woman said.

Patricia (left), wife of Doug McKay (right), died after a botched robbery in the US. Photo / Supplied

She said she made eye contact with the man holding a gun to Doug’s head and thought she would be shot in the back as she turned and ran towards the mall.

“I ran towards the mall thinking I wouldn’t make it to the door.”

As she reached the door, the woman turned around to look and saw Trish getting “violently pushed to the ground”.

“She was putting up a fight and my heart is broken because he [Doug] had to have witnessed that whole thing.

“I am so regretful that I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do the right thing. I ran like a coward.

“I was ready to deck the thug and take a beating but the gun scared me and I ran. Everyone started screaming and ran.”

The woman said she ran into a nearby store in the mall, along with hundreds of other shoppers, because they didn’t know if there was more than one gunman outside.

“I was not a witness after I saw her on the ground with the criminal on top of her, wrestling her, attacking her violently and aggressively.

Police arrest a suspect in the killing of New Zealand woman Patricia McKay at Fashion Island Mall, Newport Beach, California. Photo / ONSCENE.TV

“If a couple of us could have jumped on her, we could’ve saved her life. I think that’s the regret I have, I should’ve been willing to risk it and not been afraid of that ridiculous gun,” she said.

“Please forgive me... I feel just horrific.”

The woman told the Herald Newport Beach was usually a safe area.

“We’re ashamed and embarrassed and so sorry this beautiful couple on a holiday trying to enjoy themselves have gone through this.”

One of the McKays’ Auckland neighbours was in tears after learning of his friend’s “tragic” death last night.

He said the couple were only just beginning to enjoy life as grandparents and Trish “loved being a grandmother”.

“We are all in shock.”

The scene at Newport Beach, California, where Kiwi tourist Patricia McKay died as she fought back against her armed attackers before being run down by a car.

He said they were well-liked by their tight-knit community in Remuera.

Neighbours on the quiet street embraced each other yesterday as they mourned the loss of their friend.

“It’s just so tragic,” another neighbour said.

A spokesperson from Eden Park, where Doug had served as chairman for eight years, said Trish was an “important part” of their team.

“[Trish] was a kind and compassionate soul. Her loss will be felt profoundly by the Eden Park Trust Board and staff.”

Earlier the McKay family released a statement, saying “no words can express our sadness as we try to come to terms with the loss of our mother, wife, and friend Patricia”.

“We ask for privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called Trish’s death “an absolute tragedy”, telling Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham he knew her husband Doug well.

My thoughts are with the McKay family after the devastating loss of Trish. They’re great people and my heart goes out to Doug, their family and all those who knew Trish. — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) July 3, 2024

“He’s a great man and it’s a great family… I think the family will be in huge shock and all our thoughts and prayers are with them,” he said.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson posted a message on social media saying she was “beyond devastated” to hear of McKay’s death.

“Trish was amazing - funny, loyal, and loving. My absolute deepest sympathies to Doug and her family. In absolute shock.”

Three men arrested after pursuit to Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles Times earlier reported a struggle ensued when the couple were approached by the two men, who then dragged Trish into the mall parking lot.

A third man driving a white sedan ran over McKay before the two men fired shots as they led police on a high-speed chase, that reached speeds of nearly 180km/h, into Los Angeles County before their arrests.

The suspects drove at 180km/h on a busy highway during the chase.

The suspects led police on a high-speed chase after killing the New Zealand tourist.

Newport Beach Police officials identified the suspects as Jaden Cunningham, 18, of Lancaster, Malachi Edward Darnell, 18, of Los Angeles, and Leroyernest Joseph McCrary, 26, of Compton.

All three were booked on homicide, firearm and criminal conspiracy charges.

The Los Angeles Times reported McCrary has a history of crimes in LA County and was arrested in October 2022 with being a narcotics addict in possession of a firearm.

He pleaded no contest to the felony charge the year after and was charged in a robbery case in September 2023 and again pleaded no contest.

McCrary received a concurrent sentence for both convictions and got two years of probation and three years in state prison, with the sentence being suspended.

Mfat told the Herald: “New Zealand consular officials are providing assistance to the family of a New Zealander killed at Newport Beach. For privacy reasons no further information will be provided.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.