An atmospheric river dumped heavy rain across several regions in New Zealand yesterday, causing slips, flooding, traffic woes and power cuts.
Rescue teams saved people from floodwaters and rough seas near Nelson and in Auckland.
Settled weather is expected today and tomorrow, with showers possible in some areas, according to MetService.
The atmospheric river that brought heavy rain to parts of both islands – dumping almost half a metre of rain in some places – has now “moved on”, making way for more settled weather across the country today, MetService says.
There was 484mm of rain at Canaan, near Bay of Plenty’s Te Puke, 430.8mm at Paradise Peak in the ranges south of Tākaka at the top of the South Island and 420mm at North Egmont in Taranaki during the mid-autumn drencher, which also brought high winds to some places and water runoff that could be seen on satellite images.
Flooding, slips, traffic woes, power cuts and rescues on land and sea kept first responders and repair workers busy across several regions yesterday as the largest weather system of the year made its presence felt.
Rai Valley chief fire officer Nigel Patterson was first on the scene and kept the pair – his neighbours – “safe and calm” before multiple brigade crews arrived and anchored the car to a tree to keep it stable, Fire and Emergency wrote on Facebook.
“Once the specialist team arrived, they safely evacuated the trapped passengers, getting them to safety through the rising and quickening floodwaters.”
Much of the top half of the North Island was also impacted by the foul weather, with Auckland coastguard rescuers facing three-metre swells and 40-knot winds in the early hours of yesterday to pluck a woman to safety after her yacht began dragging its anchor off Tindalls Beach, on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula.
The floodwaters could even be seen from space, with runoff spilling into the ocean visible in satellite images of the Bay of Plenty and Nelson coasts, MetService posted on X.
A high of 23C is forecast in both Auckland and Hamilton today, with 25C in Tauranga and 18C in Wellington.
It’s a cooler day in South Island main centres today after yesterday’s scorcher, during which Dunedin broke its almost 80-year-old April high temperature record with a sweltering 29.1C – also warmer than its highest temperature this summer.
Incredible South Island heat today❗️
Remarkable stats for Dunedin (Musselburgh):
🌡️ Max of 29.1°, highest April temp (records to 1947)
🌡️ Max of 29.1° is warmer than the highest temp recorded during all of summer (28.6° 8 Dec)