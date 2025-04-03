The forecaster warned that morning rain could lead to wet roads and slower traffic, and advised commuters to allow extra travel time and drive to the conditions.

Heads up!

☔🌧️Auckland and Northland commuters! Expect rain tomorrow morning, which could lead to wet roads and slower traffic. Allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and don't forget your umbrella!



— MetService (@MetService) April 3, 2025

Meanwhile, a raft of other severe weather warnings and watches have been issued across the country from the top of the North Island to the South Island’s Westland District.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for the Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Tongariro National Park, Mt Taranaki and Tararua Range in the North Island throughout Friday.

Severe weather watches have also been issued for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, North Taranaki and Great Barrier Island.

⚠️Severe weather watches and warnings updates⚠️



A few regions across the North Island have been upgraded to orange warnings.



Check out a detailed forecast for your area at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/Xa8WfHKeOv — MetService (@MetService) April 2, 2025

Meanwhile, areas in the Tasman district recorded more than 100mm of rain between 12.01am and 1pm on Thursday. At the Paradise Peak weather station, 113mm had fallen, followed by 106mm at the Perry Saddle station.

“This could be a significant rain event for the Tasman districts,” MetService said earlier.

Forecaster Niwa said heavy rain would end on Friday morning for the South Island.

The Tasman District Council was warning residents that slips and flooding could affect vital roads.

Strong, moist winds associated with the atmospheric river bumping into the mountainous land 🏔️ of Aotearoa is producing heavy rain.



For the SI, heavy rain will end Friday morning.



For the upper NI, heavier rain should end before midday Friday, though linger farther east. — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 3, 2025

“Isolated heavy bursts are possible and could result in more significant flooding in small creeks and surface flooding. Expect some slipping to occur in prone areas.

“Rainfall is forecast to be highest toward the end of the event when catchments are soaked.”

On the West Coast, State Highway 6 between Haast and Lake Moeraki was closed overnight due to forecast “severe weather conditions”. It was set to reopen at 8am on Friday, subject to inspections.

The Grey District Council on the West Coast was providing sandbags to “anyone in need” on Thursday afternoon.

“If you’re concerned about flooding, please feel free to come by and pick them up. Stay safe and prepared,” a post on social media read.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told RNZ’s Checkpoint on Thursday afternoon that Hokitika had more rain in the prior 24 hours than it received during the whole of March.

