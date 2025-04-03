- Auckland commuters are set to face lengthy rush hour delays this morning as the largest weather system of the year strikes.
- A raft of severe weather warnings are in place across the country as the widespread ‘atmospheric river’ bears down.
- It comes after a town on the South Island’s West Coast had more rain in 24 hours than it received during the entire month of March.
Aucklanders are in for a lengthy commute this morning, with New Zealand’s largest weather system of the year set to bring heavy downpours during rush hour.
A heavy rain watch came into effect for the City of Sails at 10pm on Thursday, with forecaster MetService warning rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria as the widespread “atmospheric weather” bears down.
An orange heavy rain warning remains in effect for Northland – where peak rainfall amounts of 15 to 25mm/h were expected overnight and total amounts of up to 200mm before this afternoon.
“The heaviest rain is expected overnight in Northland and Friday morning around commute time for Auckland, extending to other areas throughout the day,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said yesterday.