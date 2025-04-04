“The tuna [eel] deaths are a natural event that can occur at this time of year during the tuna heke – when the tuna try and migrate to the ocean overnight.

“In this case, the tuna are at the site where Te Waihora [Lake Ellesmere] is mechanically opened to the sea.”

Thousands of dead eels have appeared on a Canterbury beach, shocking locals. Photo / George Heard

Griffiths said Environment Canterbury would be “mechanically lowering the beach crest” so the tuna have a shorter and less steep journey to the ocean at the request of Te Taumutu Rūnanga over the coming days.

“This should increase their chances of making it safely to the ocean.”

Environment Canterbury says the eel deaths at Birdlings Flat were natural and caused by poorly timed migration by the creatures. Photo / George Heard

Birdlings Flat locals have taken to online community pages to share their horror over the dramatic discovery.

“So cruel for the poor eels, very sad,” wrote one.

Another said it was “so terrible to see”.