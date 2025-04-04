- Thousands of dead eels have appeared on a Canterbury beach, shocking locals.
- Environment Canterbury says the deaths were natural, caused by poorly timed migration during the tuna heke.
- They said the beach crest will be lowered to help eels reach the ocean safely.
Thousands of dead eels have turned up on a Canterbury beach, shocking locals.
Environment Canterbury said the deaths at Birdlings Flat were natural and caused by poorly timed migration by the tuna (eels).
Environment Canterbury general manager Leigh Griffiths said this can happen when the eels attempt to migrate overnight.