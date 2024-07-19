New Zealand woman Trish McKay was killed in an attempted robbery gone wrong in a popular California shopping district.

Her funeral is being held in Auckland this afternoon, followed by a wake at Eden Park.

Family and friends have paid tribute to the much-loved wife, mother and grandmother.

Mourners are gathering on Friday afternoon for the Auckland woman killed outside a California mall during an attempted robbery.

Patricia (Trish) McKay, 68, and her husband, Doug McKay, former chairman of the BNZ board, were visiting family in the US when two men accosted them at the Newport Beach mall on July 2. She died after being struck by a car driven by one of the alleged offenders.

A death notice published in the Herald confirmed a funeral would be held for her at St Patrick’s Cathedral in central Auckland from 2pm today. A wake will follow at Eden Park, where Doug McKay previously served as chairman for eight years.

Already, half an hour before the service begins, most pews inside the Cathedral of St Patrick and St Joseph are full.

The Deputy Mayor of Auckland, Desley Simpson, is among the business and civic leaders who are attending McKay’s service. McKay’s three sons, Matthew McKay, Sam McKay and Wyatt McKay are among the pallbearers.

The celebrants for McKay’s funeral are Monsignor Bernard Kiely, Bishop Patrick Dunn and Father Stephen Berecz. The organist is Nicholas Forbes and Elizabeth Sayegh is due to perform a solo piece.

There will be a reading of Psalm 23, The Lord’s my Shepherd, along with 2 Corinthians 13 and Matthew 5 for the Gospel reading.

The death notice described Trish McKay as a “beloved wife” for 47 years, a “devoted mother” to Matthew, Sam, and Wyatt and a “cherished grandmother” to Cooper, Everly, Mason, and Lilah.

“She also had a special bond with her daughters-in-law, Sara, Ashley, and Emily, and was dearly loved by her jack russell Archie,” it read.

Trish Mckay, pictured with husband Doug. Photo / Supplied

“Patricia was known for her welcoming and kind nature and her affectionate laugh.

“She touched many lives with her warmth, generosity and appreciative spirit.

“Trish will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.”

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer earlier spoke to media about the violent incident.

He said the couple had finished shopping and were waiting for a ride when two men in masks jumped out of a white Toyota Camry.

They put a gun to Doug McKay’s head, forced him to the ground and demanded his watch.

One of the men then attacked his wife, throwing her to the ground and dragging her into the street, into the path of the getaway car.

Floral tributes were laid for Trish McKay outside the California mall. Photo / X

“McKay’s husband jumped in front of the vehicle trying to stop his wife from being run over,” said Spitzer.

The driver - Leroy McCrary, 26 - then accelerated, bumping Doug McKay out of the way.

He ran over Patricia McKay and dragged her body about 20 metres.

A local man tackled a second offender - 18-year-old Jayden Cunningham - but was shot at from the getaway car by a third man identified as Malachi Darnell, also 18.

Spitzer said Cunningham was arrested after “bailing out of the vehicle” and McCrary and Darnell were arrested after a police chase.

All three have been charged with special circumstances murder and were being held without bail.

The scene at Newport Beach, California, where Kiwi tourist Patricia McKay died as she fought back against her armed attackers before being run down by a car.

The charge included the felony enhancement of causing the death of an elder over 65.

The men also face other charges including attempted murder, attempted robbery, use and discharge of a firearm and evading while driving recklessly.

The trio could face the death penalty if found guilty.

In a statement after the incident, the McKay family expressed their “deep gratitude” for the support they had received since the death of the wife and mother.

“In particular, teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the New Zealand Embassy in Washington and the office of Consulate General in Los Angeles have been extraordinary in the work they are doing helping our family, including liaising with state and federal authorities in the US.

“Thanks to this heartfelt and expert support, along with the excellent work of all the US authorities including the team from Orange County, and especially Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill, great progress is being made to return Trish to New Zealand and we hope to have her home within the next week.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.