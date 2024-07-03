One of McKay’s Auckland neighbours was in tears after learning of his friend’s “tragic” death last night.

He said the couple were only just beginning to enjoy life as grandparents and she “loved being a grandmother”.

“We are all in shock.”

He said they were well-liked by their tight-knit community in Remuera.

“She was a lovely, lovely woman.”

Neighbours on the quiet street where the couple lived embraced each other today as they mourned the loss of their friend.

“It’s just so tragic,” another neighbour said.

Patricia and Doug McKay. Photo / Supplied

A spokesperson from Eden Park, of which husband and well known Auckland businessman Doug McKay had served as chair for eight years, said she was an “important part” of their team.

“[McKay] was a kind and compassionate soul. Her loss will be felt profoundly by The Eden Park Trust Board and staff.”

Earlier the McKay family released a statement, saying “no words can express our sadness as we try to come to terms with the loss of our mother, wife, and friend Patricia”.

“We ask for privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

My thoughts are with the McKay family after the devastating loss of Trish. They’re great people and my heart goes out to Doug, their family and all those who knew Trish. — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) July 3, 2024

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called Trish McKay’s death “an absolute tragedy”, telling Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham he knew her husband Doug McKay very well.

“He’s a great man and it’s a great family…I think the family will be in huge shock and all our thoughts and prayers are with them,” he said.

“They’re top people.”

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson posted a message on social media saying she was “beyond devastated” to hear of McKay’s death.

“Trish was amazing - funny, loyal, and loving. My absolute deepest sympathies to Doug and her family. In absolute shock.”

Witnesses describe fatal struggle

Witnesses have detailed McKay’s final moments as she fought back against her armed attackers before being run down by a car.

The Los Angeles Times reported a struggle ensued when McKay was approached by the two men, who then dragged her into a parking lot.

A third man driving a white sedan ran over McKay before the two men fired shots as they led police on a high-speed chase into Los Angeles County.

Marnie Knaw told the Herald she was meeting a friend at the mall when armed men started shooting at the public.

Knaw said a member of the public ran out and “clotheslined” one of the attackers - meaning he stuck out his arm to strike the man as he ran, knocking him to the ground.

The suspects led police on a high-speed chase after killing the New Zealand tourist.

She claimed this spooked the attackers; one ran as another jumped in the car with a third offender before they ran over McKay.

Police said the suspects opened fire as they drove away, leading officers on a cross-county pursuit that reached speeds of nearly 180km/h before their arrests.

After exiting a freeway, two more men jumped out of the car and started running around the nearby South Gate neighbourhood.

Oberon said all three were arrested and booked on homicide, firearm and criminal conspiracy charges.

Newport Mayor Will O’Neill described the incident to local media as a “stunning, staggering act”.

The suspects drove at 180km/h on a busy highway during the chase.

“Newport Beach is a safe community and we’re mourning the loss of someone today, a loss that never should have happened,” O’Neill said.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s a tragedy.”

Mfat told the Herald: “New Zealand consular officials are providing assistance to the family of a New Zealander killed at Newport Beach. For privacy reasons no further information will be provided.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.















