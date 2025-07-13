Van Schie said the hundreds of parishioners who attended the weekend services would be “devastated”.
Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Phil Larcomb said they were called to Great North Rd just after 4am today, where the brick St Mary’s Catholic Church, in front of St Mary’s School, was on fire and had been “severely damaged”.
“Due to the nature of the weather at the moment, it’s very foggy, it’s very hard to see what’s going on, but the fire is now contained and extinguished,” Larcomb said.
At the peak of the blaze, eight fire trucks were on the scene.
Police said they will work with fire investigators to establish the circumstances of the fire.