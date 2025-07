The attack happened on the Mosgiel motorway off-ramp leading to the Quarry Rd roundabout. Photo / Google Maps

Police are appealing for more information after a road rage attack on a busy Mosgiel motorway last month.

Police responded to an assault on the Mosgiel motorway off-ramp leading to Quarry Rd at 4pm on June 25.

One person received moderate injuries.

Police said it was investigating what led to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it or captured it on CCTV or dashcam footage.