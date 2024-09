Crackdown on teacher-only days labelled a "kick in the guts", prescription rates for puberty blockers under scrutiny and excitement grows for F1 as Kiwi Liam Lawson joins the grid.

Police are working to figure out what happened in the lead-up to the death of an 8-month-old baby in a Wellington apartment.

Earlier this week police confirmed a baby was the subject of a sudden death investigation in the suburb of Newtown.

Multiple police were at the Newtown Park Apartments on Mansfield St after the sudden death was reported.

Police today said they have concluded the post-mortem and scene examination phases of the investigation.

“Police acknowledge this is a very distressing time for the baby’s mother and the wider family, and we continue to support and work with them,” they said in a statement.