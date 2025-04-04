- A person has died after a crash involving two vehicles and a building in Woodville.
- Another person was critically injured and transported to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance.
- The road was closed for a scene examination following the incident.
A person has died after a serious crash involving two vehicles and a building in Woodville.
SH2 was closed for a period after the crash that left another person with critical injuries.
At about 3.30pm Friday, police were notified a vehicle had crashed into another vehicle and a building.