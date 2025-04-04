The world reacts to Donald Trump applying new global tariffs on trade. Russel Brand is accused of rape and sexual assault. China keeps an eye on NZ investigations.

A person has died after a crash involving two vehicles and a building in Woodville.

Another person was critically injured and transported to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance.

The road was closed for a scene examination following the incident.

SH2 was closed for a period after the crash that left another person with critical injuries.

At about 3.30pm Friday, police were notified a vehicle had crashed into another vehicle and a building.