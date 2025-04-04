Advertisement
Updated

Woodville crash: One dead, another critical after vehicle hits building

NZ Herald
A person has died after a serious crash involving two vehicles and a building in Woodville.

SH2 was closed for a period after the crash that left another person with critical injuries.

At about 3.30pm Friday, police were notified a vehicle had crashed into another vehicle and a building.

A worker at a local takeaway shop told the Herald the crash sounded very serious and the road in front of the shop had been closed.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the motor vehicle incident and responded with three ambulances, a helicopter and an operations rapid response unit.

“One patient, in a critical condition, is being transported to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

“One additional patient, in a moderate condition, is being assessed and treated at the scene.”

The road was closed while a scene examination took place.

