A serious crash involving two vehicles and a building has closed State Highway 2 near Woodville.

One person is critical and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Police advise motorists to follow diversions and expect delays while a scene examination is underway.

A serious crash involving two vehicles and a building has closed the state highway near Woodville, about 20km west of Palmerston North.

Police say SH2 near McLean St, Woodville is closed.

About 3.30pm, police were notified a vehicle had crashed into another vehicle and a building.

A worker at a local takeaway shop told the Herald that the crash sounded very serious and the road in front of the shop has been closed.