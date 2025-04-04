Advertisement
SH2 closed in Woodville near Palmerston North: Serious vehicle crash involving building

NZ Herald
  • A serious crash involving two vehicles and a building has closed State Highway 2 near Woodville.
  • One person is critical and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
  • Police advise motorists to follow diversions and expect delays while a scene examination is underway.

A serious crash involving two vehicles and a building has closed the state highway near Woodville, about 20km west of Palmerston North.

Police say SH2 near McLean St, Woodville is closed.

About 3.30pm, police were notified a vehicle had crashed into another vehicle and a building.

A worker at a local takeaway shop told the Herald that the crash sounded very serious and the road in front of the shop has been closed.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the motor vehicle incident and responded with three ambulances, a helicopter, rapid response unit, and operations manager.

“One patient, in a critical condition, is being transported to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

“One additional patient, in a moderate condition, is being assessed and treated at the scene.”

The road is closed while a scene examination is under way.

Police advise motorists to follow diversions in place and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

More to come.

