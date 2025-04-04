They went in wearing masks, before taking off in the stolen car with cigarettes and vapes.
In January 2024, the teen was in a youth justice residence when he punched another resident three times to the head. He dragged a staff member down the corridor after they tried to intervene. He later assaulted another person while at the residence.
On August 3, 2024, the teen was part of a group that used a stolen Toyota Corolla to get to a Hamilton liquor store around 12.30am.
They failed to smash their way into the store, so they headed towards Hamilton CBD in the car.
The vehicle, being driven by one of the teen’s friends, was driven at police officers, who were attempting to lay road spikes, on two separate occasions, and failed to stop for police who’d signalled with red and blue lights.
They drove in the wrong lanes towards oncoming traffic, and, at one point, were estimated to be travelling 109km/h in a 60km/h area.
When they made it to the Hamilton CBD, the vehicle mounted the footpath a number of times to get around traffic, causing pedestrians to jump out of the way, before it was finally stopped by police in the Glenview suburb.
The teen’s final bout of offending was at the beginning of this year.
He and three others used a stolen car to ram through an entrance at Noel Leeming in Taupō just before 4am on January 13.
Several interior walls, desks, office items and electronics were damaged by the impact of the car driving into the doors, causing them to buckle inwards.
They took five USB ethernet adapter cables, valued at $85 each, and also four sets of security keys.
‘You can’t continue to make victims’
At the teen’s sentencing, Judge Geoghegan gave him four months’ supervision with residence.
The judge said the offending had caused significant harm to the victims.
“Could you imagine what it’s like to just be minding your own business, working hard, in your dairy, [and then] be confronted by aggressive, weapon-wielding young men?” the judge said.
The teen shook his head.
“That changes people’s lives ... Forever. They can’t sleep, they’re constantly worried ... You can’t continue to make victims. Because at some stage society, the community, says, ‘enough’. And that’s fair enough eh?”
The teen responded, “Yeah.”
The judge told him the Youth Court had a “small window” to work with him before he reached 18.
“When you get to 18, if you come back on offending like this, I tell you, I can guarantee you will be going to prison, for a lengthy period,” the judge said.
“No one wants that for you.”
Judge Geoghegan said the teen needed to accept help and think about his future.
“We all need jobs, we all need to be paid. And that’s the way forward for you. To get a job you enjoy most of the time...”
The judge had a final word about reparation.
While the teen’s lawyer, Rachael Adams, accepted the victims were “absolutely entitled” to reparation, she was concerned they may be left disillusioned if orders were made and the money could not be repaid.
The teen had “no means, no assets, no employment”, and “little prospect of employment in the foreseeable future”. His mother was already paying off an earlier reparation on his behalf, and had other dependants to support.
However, while the judge accepted Adams’ concerns, he noted that reparation was to be repaid within five years.
“That gives him until he’s 21,” the judge said.
The “best indicator” of whether he was truly remorseful would be repaying the money.
“Whether it’s out of your benefit or hopefully your wages,” the judge said.