Multiple police are at the scene of a sudden death in Wellington on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the Newtown property just before noon today.

Officers were seen speaking to residents at the Newtown Park Apartments on Mansfield St, Stuff reports.

One resident said he had been told by another occupant a baby had died.

“They said it was a boy or a girl,” Vaialofa Mamea told Stuff.