Beaver Tree Services workers prepare ropes harnesses and safety equipment to carry out tree maintenance.
Whanganui residents are being warned to do their homework after reports of threatening and bullying behaviour from unprofessional arborists offering cheap tree work.
A Whanganui arborist business – Beaver Tree Services – is concerned about an increase in people offering tree-felling and arborist services for overly cheap prices, performing work without adequate safety gear, and following established companies’ vehicles then offering discounted prices to residents.
Seven of its customers told the business they had felt “intimidated, threatened or bullied” by people coming to their door offering to cut down trees or do arborist work at reduced prices.
Often, the workers had no high-vis gear, safety equipment or affiliated arborist company.
In the last few months, the number of complaints has increased, resulting in Beaver Tree Services emailing its entire client base to warn about people offering unsolicited tree work.
Luke Cabrol, an Auckland arborist affiliated with the New Zealand Arboriculture Association (NZ Arb), said arborists were facing an ongoing struggle with “cowboy companies” because of the unregulated nature of the industry.
Beaver Tree Services co-owner Bryce Robb, who has been in the industry for 33 years, said he was worried the people operating in Whanganui were taking advantage of “vulnerable, elderly people”.
“I mean how would they feel if one of these guys hurt themselves badly on their property or killed someone else by dropping a tree on the footpath,” Robb said.
Robb said the job was extremely dangerous and the prospect of unqualified workers felling large trees was a concern.
“You’re dealing with heights, chainsaws, ropes and powerlines ... it’s right up there with forestry and scaffolding in terms of danger,” he said.
Beaver Tree Services co-owner Mary Cameron said the business was concerned about instances such as “people going up a ladder in jandals when they should be wearing steel-capped boots”.
Robb said the fact people were offering undercutting, cheap prices diminished the reputation of highly-skilled arborists in Whanganui.
Auckland arborist says ‘cowboy companies’ hurting the industry
Tree King director Luke Cabrol, who is chairman of the Registered Master Arborist programme for NZ Arb, said one of the problems facing the industry was that people did not have to hold a qualification to run an arborist business.
“Because the industry is not regulated, it is causing problems,” he said.