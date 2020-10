The alarm was raised about 7.30pm. Photo / Thomas Mills

A scrub fire in Northland has been brought under control late tonight.

More than 30 firefighters were sent to the 5ha fire on Landowners Lane in Tutukaka, northeast of Whāngārei, after the alarm was raised just before 7.30pm.

By 11pm the fire had been contained and just one fire crew remained to dampen down hotspots, Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Nicholson said.

Firefighters are at the scene of a scrub fire in Tutukaka, Northland. Photo / Thomas Mills

No properties had been threatened by the fire, he said.